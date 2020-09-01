Georgia Runner Pleads Guilty, Punished In TV Reporter Butt Slap Case

Breaking News

The runner who smacked a TV reporter on the butt during a race in Georgia last year just plead guilty to sexual battery ... and he'll now be on probation for the next year, TMZ Sports has learned.

Thomas Callaway was facing up to 1 year behind bars after he was arrested last December for slapping WSAV-TV's Alex Bozarjian while she was reporting live from the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run.

Check out this jerk smacking a @WSAV reporter's ass live on air. And sorry, that's my kiddo making horribly timed weird noises in the background. pic.twitter.com/6tzi6P1Jbo — Tonya (@GrrrlZilla) December 7, 2019 @GrrrlZilla

Video of the incident was alarming ... Bozarjian was speaking to the camera when Callaway ran up from behind and hit her hard. You can see in the footage, she was visibly stunned.

Bozarjian later admonished Callaway on Twitter, saying, "You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me" ... and, eventually, she went to law enforcement to press charges.

44-year-old Callaway was ultimately hit with a charge of sexual battery ... and court records show he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count on Tuesday.

Per the records, Callaway was sentenced to 1 year of probation and also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service. Callaway was also hit with over $1,000 of fines and fees as well.

We've reached out to Callaway's attorney for comment, but so far, no word back yet.