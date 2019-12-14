Guy Who Allegedly Slapped TV Reporter's Butt at Race Arrested

Catham County Sheriff's Dept

The guy who admitted to slapping a female reporter's backside while running a 5k race has been arrested.

Thomas Callaway of Georgia surrendered to authorities Friday and posed for this mug shot. He was booked for misdemeanor sexual battery and was released on $1,300 bond. If convicted, he faces a max sentence of up to 12 months behind bars and up to a $5,000 fine.

TMZ broke the story ... the WSAV-TV reporter -- 23-year-old Alex Bozarjian -- seemed intent of pursuing a criminal case against Callaway after his alleged "smack and grab" during the River Bridge Run last weekend ... when a shocked Bozarjian seemed to respond to contact.

Check out this jerk smacking a @WSAV reporter's ass live on air. And sorry, that's my kiddo making horribly timed weird noises in the background. pic.twitter.com/6tzi6P1Jbo — Tonya (@GrrrlZilla) December 7, 2019 @GrrrlZilla

She filed a police report soon thereafter, and went to blast Callaway on social media by saying she the moment was "violating" and "embarrassing." She later told "CBS This Morning" that he'd taken her power from her, and she was simply trying to take it back.

Callaway went on national TV to try and apologize, saying he had a lapse in judgment and got caught up in the moment. He said he hoped Bozarjian could forgive him. BTW, he's reportedly a teen church youth minister and a Boy Scout leader too.

His attorney said his client did not act with any criminal intentions, adding ... "Tommy is a loving husband and father who is very active in the community. We have been in touch with WSAV and representatives of Ms. Alex Bozarjian, as well as members of Savannah law enforcement."