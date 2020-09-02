David Blaine's 'Up'-Inspired 'Ascension' Stunt in Arizona, Watch It Live

David Blaine About to Go Way 'Up' and Down ... Watch the Stunt Live!!!

9/2/2020 7:50 AM PT

David Blaine's gearing up to go high up in the sky over the Arizona desert while holding on to balloons -- like the movie "Up" -- then fall back down to Earth ... and it's live streaming now.

The famous illusionist plans to hold on to the 52 colorful balloons -- one of which is actually not a balloon at all, but an experimental aircraft -- and elevate to 3 miles above sea level before releasing them, free-falling for a bit ... then parachuting to a safe landing.

Blaine's latest dangerous, death-defying stunt is called "Ascension," and is obviously inspired by the 2009 Disney/Pixar film ... and its classic balloons scene with the old man and his house.

For the stunt -- which was originally planned for earlier this week in NYC -- Blaine had to become a licensed hot-air balloon pilot. However, he moved it to Arizona, saying it was very complex and he needed a couple more days to prepare.

Weather permitting, he's set to launch at 7:45 AM PT. Get ready, because as David says ... you're about to witness his "most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet."

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later