David Blaine's 'Up'-Inspired 'Ascension' Stunt in Arizona, Watch It Live
David Blaine About to Go Way 'Up' and Down ... Watch the Stunt Live!!!
9/2/2020 7:50 AM PT
David Blaine's gearing up to go high up in the sky over the Arizona desert while holding on to balloons -- like the movie "Up" -- then fall back down to Earth ... and it's live streaming now.
The famous illusionist plans to hold on to the 52 colorful balloons -- one of which is actually not a balloon at all, but an experimental aircraft -- and elevate to 3 miles above sea level before releasing them, free-falling for a bit ... then parachuting to a safe landing.
Blaine's latest dangerous, death-defying stunt is called "Ascension," and is obviously inspired by the 2009 Disney/Pixar film ... and its classic balloons scene with the old man and his house.
For the stunt -- which was originally planned for earlier this week in NYC -- Blaine had to become a licensed hot-air balloon pilot. However, he moved it to Arizona, saying it was very complex and he needed a couple more days to prepare.
Weather permitting, he's set to launch at 7:45 AM PT. Get ready, because as David says ... you're about to witness his "most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet."
