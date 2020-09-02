MLB's Jake Marisnick Badly Bruises Face In Violent Collision W/ Outfield Wall

Breaking News

OUUUUUUUCHHHHH!!!!

New York Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick violently crashed into a wall in an attempt to make a catch Wednesday ... and sacrificed his FACE in the process.

Check out footage of the center fielder trying to snag a fly ball in the 2nd inning of the Mets-Orioles game ... but instead, ending up with a face full of Camden Yards' wall.

Jake Marisnick crashed into the wall, and it looked bad. He's staying in, though.



That's one tough dude. pic.twitter.com/xBIUtZGL98 — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) September 2, 2020 @JustinCToscano

The play was crazy ... Baltimore catcher Pedro Severino roped a ball into deep center -- and not noticing the wall approaching, Marisnick slammed right into it at full speed trying to make the grab.

To his credit, Marisnick still got up and attempted to make the play ... but afterward, he had to be checked out by trainers.

Jake Marisnick is banged up after crashing into the wall pic.twitter.com/VN9chyfkLY — SNY (@SNYtv) September 2, 2020 @SNYtv

And, when cameras zoomed on the 29-year-old's face -- you can see the dude had some serious bruising around his nose and eyes from his sunglasses.

But, Jake stayed in the game ... and actually BALLED OUT -- going 2-for-4 with a run and RBI.