Nebraska Man Pitches City Council on Renaming 'Boneless Chicken Wings'

A Nebraska man had a helluva pitch for his local City Council leaders -- making no bones about the fact that so-called "boneless" chicken wings are the scourge of society.

This is a real thing that recently went down in Lincoln, NE -- where a well-to-do citizen, Andrew Christensen, got up during the public comment section to air his grievances about this widespread problem that he felt was ruining a way of life for Americans.

At first, it sounds like he's talking about a major social issue -- like LGBT rights, racism or something -- but instead, he pivots to poultry ... as in chicken wings. Watch for yourself.

The man gave a passionate speech about how the phrase "boneless chicken wings" absolutely must be retired in Lincoln, across menus from all over the city's many restaurants. Why??? Because he says it's a bald-faced lie, straight up.

He makes some great points -- basically, boneless chicken wings are really just mini chicken tenders ... but restaurant-goers continue to live in a fantasy. He's got some alternative names in mind -- and they're not half bad. BTW, the dude is dead serious here ... or so it seems.