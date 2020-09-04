'Jeopardy!' Season 37 to Debut with Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings

"Jeopardy!" will look different for Season 37 ... new set, new talent, but worry not, because Alex is back!!!

Ken Jennings, the all-time, winningest contestant, will put his mug in front of the camera, challenging new contestants by reading answers from various categories. He'll also be a consulting producer and he'll help develop new projects.

There will also be a COVID-safe new set for the Sept. 14 rollout.

As for Alex, it's great news. He's responding well to his cancer treatments and is approaching the 2-year survival mark.

Alex feels good enough that he may be going stir-crazy cooped up at home, saying, “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”