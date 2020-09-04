'Jeopardy!' Season 37 to Debut with Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings

9/4/2020 6:28 AM PT
"Jeopardy!" will look different for Season 37 ... new set, new talent, but worry not, because Alex is back!!!

Ken Jennings, the all-time, winningest contestant, will put his mug in front of the camera, challenging new contestants by reading answers from various categories.  He'll also be a consulting producer and he'll help develop new projects.

There will also be a COVID-safe new set for the Sept. 14 rollout.

As for Alex, it's great news. He's responding well to his cancer treatments and is approaching the 2-year survival mark.

Alex feels good enough that he may be going stir-crazy cooped up at home, saying, “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”

Good news is hard to come by these days, so this is great news.

