‘The Princess Bride’ Cast Does Virtual Table Read to Defeat Trump in Wisconsin

The case of "The Princess Bride" is reuniting, and they're on a mission ... to defeat Donald Trump in the cheese state.

There will be a livestream table read on Sept. 13th and the cast is in tact for "A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion" ... Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Carol Kane. Rob Reiner, who directed the flick, will be the guide and there will be “special guests.”

After the table read, Patton Oswalt will moderate a virtual Q&A with the cast.

The endgame is money, with the message, “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House."