Zoe Antonia Rides In (Bikini) Style ... Buckle Up!

Today's Summer Hot Shots is coming to you from across the pond where British babe Zoe Antonia broke out a skimpy swimsuit while riding in style with a Mercedes G Wagon along the cheeky streets of Knightsbridge, London.

When Zoe Antonia isn't looking dynamite while in a luxury vehicle she likes to rock out at music festivals ... especially EDM music, modeling the latest looks on her social media and has some big plans ahead including moving to Los Angeles!

Vroom!

This year’s Summer Hot Shots are coming to you a little differently … we have teamed up with smoke shows from around the world to create some eye-popping photo galleries with a DIY flare (social distancing, duh!) for you to enjoy.