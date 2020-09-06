Arizona Trump Supporters Heckle Black Lives Matter Protesters

Play video content

A group of mostly Trump supporters went on a verbal tirade against a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Prescott, Arizona, and it's an ugly scene.

The hecklers called the protesters "losers" and implored them to just "go away for good."

Some hecklers called the protesters "trash" ... as others had guns strapped around their chest.

Vehicles passed by with occupants furiously waving the American flag as there were competing chants -- "No Justice, No Peace," vs. "All Lives Matter." It doesn't appear things turned violent, but it was plenty bad nonetheless.