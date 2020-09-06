Dijon Kizzee Protest Ends with Cops Firing Rubber Bullets, Pepper Balls
9/6/2020 6:29 AM PT
A protest over the death of Dijon Kizzee ended with a confrontation with cops, as rubber bullets went flying and pepper balls exploding.
Hundreds of protesters marched Saturday, at times shutting down the 110 Freeway. The protest went into the evening, and when the marchers arrived at the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. things took a turn.
Deputies set up barriers at the building ... some poised on the roof with guns.
Just after some protesters shouted obscenities at the deputies, one of the cops hurled a flash bang and so began the move to clear the area with rubber bullets and pepper balls. It looked like a war zone as protesters scattered.
As we reported, Dijon was stopped by cops on August 31 after being pulled over for a bicycle violation, though the Sheriff's Dept. has not disclosed the nature of the violation. Dijon was shot and killed.
