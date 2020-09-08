'Eco-Challenge' Team Onyx Wants Shot at Redemption in Season 2
9/8/2020 12:20 AM PT
Clifton Lyles and Team Onyx want another shot at the 'World's Toughest Race' ... they're seeking redemption next year in Patagonia, and they've got a plan to finish what they started.
Here's the deal ... Team Onyx represented the United States in the reality racing show reboot on Amazon, 'Eco-Challenge Fiji,' winning over viewers as the first team comprised entirely of African-Americans and LGBTQ allies. The Bear Grylls hosted show saw 66 teams from 30 countries racing to the finish.
But, about halfway through the grueling race -- which requires paddling, sailing, climbing, swimming, mountain biking, canyoning, rafting and more -- Team Onyx was forced to drop out after team captain Clifton fell off his mountain bike and into a ditch, cracking his helmet and ending up in the hospital with a concussion.
Clifton tells TMZ ... Team Onyx already applied for 'Eco-Challenge' season 2, which is set to film sometime next year in Patagonia, and they've got their eyes on a top 25 finish.
Clifton's already got his team training hard, hiring a mountain guide to give them an edge ... and he says they're taking extra precautions to avoid another mountain biking accident by wearing special helmets to guard against concussions.
Team Onyx feels like it left a lot on the table in season 1, Clifton says they were just about to hit their stride when he had his accident, and they've got a lot to prove in Patagonia as they seek redemption.
