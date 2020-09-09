Georgia's Bulldog Mascot Uga X Won't Attend Games Due To COVID-19 Protocols

Breaking News

Who let the dogs out?? Not Georgia -- 'cause the Bulldogs' beloved live mascot, Uga X, will NOT be attending football games this fall due to COVID-19.

Of course, Uga X -- AKA Que -- is the tenth English bulldog to take on the iconic role as Georgia's live mascot since Uga I was introduced back in 1956 ... and plays a huge part of home game festivities.

Uga X's owner and handler, Charles Seiler, says there will be no four-legged cheerleader at home games in Athens this season ... citing the guidelines surrounding the pandemic.

"It’s my understanding the SEC and NCAA consider the field a ‘bubble,’ and the only people allowed in the bubble are essential," Seiler told the Athens Banner-Herald. "As of now, no dog on the field."

Not only will Uga be absent from the field, Seiler says he will not be in the stadium AT ALL to prevent crowds from forming around the doggy celeb.

"The whole idea is to not have people to congregate ... and if you know anything about the dog he’s kind of a magnet and he draws people and they’re trying to avoid that."