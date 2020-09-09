San Francisco Sky Glowing Orange from California Wildfires

California Wildfires San Fran Looks Crazy ... Under a Blood-Red Sky!!!

9/9/2020 2:33 PM PT
San Francisco Sky Orange From Wildfires
San Francisco looks like a city on Mars, or a post-apocalyptic Hollywood movie, but the very real orange glowing sky is the eerie byproduct of raging wildfires across California.

These images are from around midday Wednesday, and as you can see, there's a creepy haze created by plumes of smoke blanketing the city ... making the day seem almost like night. Locals are standing in awe in the streets recording the unique sight.

The smoke is billowing in from east of the city, but it's sitting atop San Francisco's trademark fog ... which is preventing the smoke from coming down to the ground.

Check out the gallery ... if you've ever been to San Fran, you've NEVER seen it like this. It's a pretty surreal sight.

Well, maybe not so surreal for 2020 ... which is a whole vibe now, for sure.

