SF Mayor Slams Burning Man Beach Partiers During COVID Pandemic, Wildfires

Play video content CNN

The Mayor of San Francisco is livid at a thousand people who attended a rager Saturday night to commemorate what would have been Burning Man's 34th event.

You wouldn't know there was a pandemic by looking at the scene ... crowds squeezed together with partygoers in wild outfits, as music blares and lights flash.

There were also a number of bonfires ... something that is prohibited and really irresponsible given the terrible air quality from the raging California wildfires.

Last night, over 1,000 people crowded on Ocean Beach to celebrate Burning Man. This was absolutely reckless & selfish. You are not celebrating. You are putting people's lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 6, 2020 @LondonBreed

Mayor London Breed was enraged, saying, “This was absolutely reckless and selfish,” Breed tweeted. “You are not celebrating. You are putting people's lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus.”