Jogger Tries Putting Out Arizona Wildfire with His Nikes

Jogger Tries to Put Out Fire with Nikes!!!

Hard to figure out ... is this more futile or dangerous?

A dude named Trevor Murphy was trying to create a fire break in the middle of the raging wildfires in Phoenix ... with his Nikes!

Well this is a new one! A jogger tried to put out a brush fire with his tennis shoes near Phoenix. 😳 🔥#azfamily #azfire @chopperguyhd pic.twitter.com/AGgckgV2v4 — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) August 21, 2020 @SchwartzTV

Check it out ... Trevor was out on his morning run. He's training for the 100-mile Ultra Marathon in October and runs 10 to 20 miles a day.

He came across a fire started by a lightning strike and tried to keep the fire from spreading across the hiking trail. He didn't have a hoe, didn't have a shovel, but he had some kicks.

As the weatherman from the CBS affiliate in Phoenix watched in shock on the air, Trevor was kickin' up dirt, licking the flames with his shoes.