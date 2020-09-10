Ex-UNC Hoops Coach Sylvia Hatchell Pleads Guilty In 'Death By Vehicle' Case

Breaking News

Ex-Univ. of North Carolina basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell has pled guilty to a "death by vehicle" charge after a fatal collision with an 89-year-old woman.

Officials say 68-year-old Hatchell was making a left turn out of a gym parking lot in NC back in January when she struck Betty Sue Colby with her driver's side mirror.

According to police, Colby fell backward and hit her head on the pavement, suffering grave injuries.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital -- but ultimately passed away 2 days later.

Hatchell was prosecuted over the incident -- and ultimately pled guilty to misdemeanor death by vehicle.

She was sentenced to 6 months of unsupervised probation, 50 hours of community service and ordered to pay roughly $300 in fines and court costs.

At the time of the incident, Hatchell's attorney said the coach was "absolutely devastated" by Colby's death.

Hatchell was widely considered one of the best coaches in women's college basketball -- she left the Tarheels from 1986 to 2019, racking up 8 ACC titles and 1 national championship.

But, Hatchell resigned in 2019 following an investigation into allegations she made racially insensitive comments to players.