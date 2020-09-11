Guess Who This Doggone Cutie Turned Into!
Guess Who This Doggone Cutie Turned Into!
9/11/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this puppy loving princess was becoming an A-list actress and activist, she was just another doggone cutie growing up in Jerusalem, Israel.
This ruff runt has been acting since she was a young girl, starring in the ensemble cast of a super franchise as an iconic queen at the age of 16. This space series launched her successful career filled with numerous prestigious nominations and awards, including dancing her way to an Academy Award win for Best Actress.
As a Harvard University graduate, this famous female has been an outspoken advocate for women's rights.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.