We are kickin' off the 2020 NFL season with all of these sexy supporters!

Stars like Ciara, Saweetie, and Sophia Bush are just a few of the famous females that are definitely ready for football Sundays to be back in action and took to social media to share hot shots on IG while reppin' their fav team!

There's a whole roster of celebs that have shared snaps geared up and ready to support their favorite NFL squad ... Just take a look through our gallery of babes in NFL jerseys to see all the other celeb cheerleaders rooting for their teams from home!