'Storage Wars' Star Dan Dotson's Son's Alleged Shooter Arrested

Exclusive

Good news comes in 2s for "Storage Wars" star Dan Dotson -- the man suspected of shooting his son, Garrett, has been arrested and TMZ's learned Garrett is quickly on the mend.

A spokesperson for the Lake Havasu City Police Department tells TMZ ... detectives located the suspect, Garret Wilder, around noon Tuesday and arrested the 21-year-old without incident. We're told cops served a search warrant at the home where they found Wilder and recovered a handgun along with a single spent shell casing.

We're told Wilder was charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment. He's being held on $1 million cash-only bond.

As for what exactly led to the shooting early Sunday morning -- cops say Garrett had a heated exchange of words with Wilder, who was in his car. Wilder eventually fired one shot from a pistol, striking Garrett in the abdomen.

As we reported, he was airlifted to a Las Vegas trauma hospital where he's in stable condition. Our sources say Garrett's actually up and walking already, which is pretty amazing ... considering doctors said the bullet hit a main blood vessel and fractured his spine.

After he came out of surgery, Garrett was able to move his foot ... a very positive sign. He was moved out of ICU Sunday night and no longer needed a ventilator.