Tiki Barber Blasts Saquon Barkley ... He Sucks At Blocking!!!

"He doesn’t want to hit anybody!"

Tiki Barber just went OFF on Saquon Barkley ... ripping the New York Giants star for his poor pass blocking ability -- and wondering out loud if it's going to cost the RB playing time in the future.

Tiki -- speaking on his "Tiki + Tierney" show this week -- said after watching Barkley and the Giants over the last few seasons ... it's become clear to him Saquon doesn't want to pass protect.

"Saquon Barkley is a great back, but he might not be an every down back. He cannot pass protect. It's becoming glaring & could become a liability"

And, according to the ex-NYG star, that's a HUGE problem.

"He might not be an every-down back," Barber said. "He cannot pass protect, and it is starting to become glaring."

It's pretty shocking commentary from Tiki ... given Barkley is considered the best player on the Giants' roster by far -- but Barber says if Saquon doesn't shape up, he could see his minutes cut.

"I learned this early on in my career, because I was a third-down back before I was a star running back," Barber said. "If you can’t block, you can’t be on the field on third down."

"You just can’t, because you know those are high blitz and dog downs."

For Barkley's part ... New York coaches might not mind he's not the best blocker in the world -- dude has 23 total touchdowns in 30 career games.