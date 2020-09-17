Hemsworth Brothers Selling Their Malibu Beach Pad

9/17/2020
The Hemsworth brothers -- Chris, Liam and the eldest, Luke -- are looking to sell their family beach house ... for a possible six-figure profit.

The Aussie trio of Hollywood actors has listed the Malibu property they share for a cool $4.9 mil. That's nearly $1.5 million more than they paid for it 4 years ago.

It's unclear why the dudes are unloading their brotherly digs, but the 4,612-sq.-ft, sleek and modernized, beach pad has been left unchanged since they bought it ... but that's a good thing.

It comes with 4 beds, 4 baths and a nice open floorplan that includes a spacious media room, a chef's kitchen and a wine cellar.

Out back there's a scenic dining deck and a sauna, along with gardens that lead to a nice backyard ... perfect for siblings to do a little roughhousing.

Just not these siblings anymore.

