Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner List Manhattan Pad for $5.9 Million

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner List Manhattan Pad For Cool $5.9 Mil!!!

9/18/2020 1:04 PM PT
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner List NYC Condo
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting out of the Manhattan real estate market ... they just put their super-expensive condo on the market.

The singer and actress are looking for $5.9 million. Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ ... they listed it because, simply put, they just don't use it. The pad's got 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on 2,907 square feet of living space. It also has an awesome 1,500-square-foot deck.

The rather small luxury building was built in 2015 ... with only 11 units on 8 floors. It's got a 24-hour doorman ... something lots of high-end buildings have. The condo is pretty dramatic ... you step out of the private elevator into a jaw-dropping, 49-foot loft-like living space.

Carl Gambino of Compass and Adam Modlin of Modlin Group are the listing agents.

