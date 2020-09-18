Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner List Manhattan Pad for $5.9 Million

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting out of the Manhattan real estate market ... they just put their super-expensive condo on the market.

The singer and actress are looking for $5.9 million. Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ ... they listed it because, simply put, they just don't use it. The pad's got 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on 2,907 square feet of living space. It also has an awesome 1,500-square-foot deck.

The rather small luxury building was built in 2015 ... with only 11 units on 8 floors. It's got a 24-hour doorman ... something lots of high-end buildings have. The condo is pretty dramatic ... you step out of the private elevator into a jaw-dropping, 49-foot loft-like living space.