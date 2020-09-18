Walmart Shopper Says White Woman Called Her 'N*****'

Play video content LaTonya Berry/Facebook

Racial tension is boiling over in a Georgia Walmart ... where a Black shopper says a white woman called her the n-word and, as you'd imagine, things got very heated afterward.

The heated confrontation went down Thursday in Stone Mountain, GA ... and video shows a Black shopper daring a white woman to call her "n*****" again.

Things get pretty tense in the checkout line, with the Black shopper threatening violence if the white woman utters a racial slur to her face.

According to the person who shot the video, the white woman tried cutting the line and called the Black shopper the n-word at least two times before the recording started.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevail and there was no physical violence this time. Side note: everyone in this video is at least complying with store rules and wearing a mask. As we've seen, that's not a given these days.