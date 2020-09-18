Walmart Shopper Says White Woman Called Her 'N*****'

Walmart Confrontation 'Don't Call Me No N*****!!!'

9/18/2020 11:18 AM PT
SAY IT AGAIN, SEE WHAT HAPPENS
LaTonya Berry/Facebook

Racial tension is boiling over in a Georgia Walmart ... where a Black shopper says a white woman called her the n-word and, as you'd imagine, things got very heated afterward.

The heated confrontation went down Thursday in Stone Mountain, GA ... and video shows a Black shopper daring a white woman to call her "n*****" again.

Things get pretty tense in the checkout line, with the Black shopper threatening violence if the white woman utters a racial slur to her face.

According to the person who shot the video, the white woman tried cutting the line and called the Black shopper the n-word at least two times before the recording started.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevail and there was no physical violence this time. Side note: everyone in this video is at least complying with store rules and wearing a mask. As we've seen, that's not a given these days.

Local law enforcement said they were not called to the scene.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later