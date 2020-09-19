6-Month-Old Baby Goes Waterskiing, Parents Say He's World's Youngest

Play video content @minditaggehumpherys/Instagram

Talk about being ahead of the curve ... this little guy is only halfway through his first year of life and already getting a taste of the water sports life, and handling it pretty freakin' well!

Meet Rich Humphreys, who's only 6 months old ... and apparently a waterskiing/wakeboarding prodigy. Check out this video that his parents posted of him holding his own on Lake Powell out in Utah. The kid's literally standing up and balancing himself as the boat pulls him.

His ma, Mindi, writes ... "Worlds youngest water skier!! #worldrecord 6 months 4 days old." Rich's pop, Casey, was just as stoked, saying ... " 6 months 4 days! Take one look at this kid and tell me he isn’t having the time of his life! Such a little stud! #worldrecord."

Indeed, he certainly looks like he's enjoying himself. What's unclear (and even crazier to think about) is if Rich can even walk yet!!! Obviously, the kid can get up on his own, but if he can water ski before he can even take his first steps ... he may be destined for this water life.

Speaking of which ... Mindi and Casey have made it quite clear that their boy is quite the outdoorsman. Rich has his own IG page, and he sure seems to dig roughin' it ... especially when H20 is involved.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.