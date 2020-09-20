Guess Who These NFL Cute Kids Turned Into!
Guess Who These NFL Cute Kids Turned Into!
9/20/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before these little lads made it big time playing for the NFL, they were just youngsters focusing on growing up!
With football season back in full swing and on a lot of folks' minds, we're sticking to the program and bringing you some old school pics from the players themselves ... although it's up to you to tackle who is in the throwback shot!
Now is your chance to test your player knowledge and see if you can guess which NFL star is in the kid pic ... Just scroll through our gallery and play along!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.