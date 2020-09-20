Trump Supporter Convoy Scream 'White Power' Through North Carolina

Shortly before President Trump's North Carolina rally, a group of his supporters were rolling deep and screaming racist rhetoric in the streets, not too far from where he'd touch down.

A convoy of pickup trucks decorated with Trump 2020 stickers and American flags roared through downtown Elon, NC Saturday ... where some folks in their vehicles screamed out "white power!" to bystanders watching them go by. You hear it clearly, at least twice.

Video clip shows supporters in a Trump convoy passing through Elon, NC shouting "White power!" two separate times. ACTBAC founder Gary Williamson organized the convoy, which coordinated w/ a Alamance County Young Republicans event #Election2020 #ncpol pic.twitter.com/VQo8Hmgkc0 — Triad City Beat (@Triad_City_Beat) September 19, 2020 @Triad_City_Beat

According to the Triad City Beat, which first posted the incident, a local professor was standing quietly on the corner -- which you can also see in the video -- holding a "Black Lives Matter" sign. That appears to be what triggered all the honking and hate speech.

TCB reports the convoy was organized by local neo-Confederate activist Gary Williamson.

Mind you, Trump held a rally in nearby Fayetteville, NC ... just a couple hours south of Elon.