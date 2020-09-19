Trump Supporter Arrested For Child Abuse For Allegedly Striking Girl with Flagpole

The confrontation went down in Clay County, Florida. 67-year-old Norbert Logsdon was demonstrating with Trumpers, when a car driven by Crystal Ledoux passed by. Ledoux says Logsdon was giving drivers -- presumably the ones who expressed opposing views -- the middle finger. Ledoux says she made a U-ey, returned to the area where Logsdon was demonstrating and she and her daughter screamed, "Biden 2020!"