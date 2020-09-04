Ridiculous Fight at Running Track, Trump Supporter Goes Off

This video shows the level of tension that we have come to know as 2020, as a Trump supporter goes nuts on a Black guy who dared to stand in his lane on a running track.

It appears the track is somewhere in Maryland. The white guy is apoplectic because the black guy was standing and exercising in the lane he was using.

It could almost be an episode right out of "Seinfeld" ... a fight over nothing. There are dueling cellphones at work as the groups' jawbones back and forth. No racial epithets are hurled during the verbal confrontation, but it seems the white guy thinks he's being set up to look racist.

Check out the white girl in the video. She's just hanging out in one of the lanes, and the guy isn't objecting to her presence. The girl asks why it's okay for her to stand in a lane but not the guy ... and the black guy's friends say that's exactly what's up.

It appears the white guy has used the track for years, and seems to feel some entitlement to use the lanes as he sees fit. He could have just walked or ran around the guy who was standing on the track, but that wasn't in his playbook.