Raiders' Josh Jacobs Pays Tribute To Oakland With Incredible Cleats For MNF

Gets 'Thank You Oakland' On Cleats

Play video content Breaking News

Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs is paying homage to both his old and new homes on his feet for Monday Night Football ... by repping Oakland and Sin City on his cleats!!

The 22-year-old running back showed off the incredible work on Instagram earlier Monday ... which features several images in honor of LV and The Town.

Most notable is the phrase, "Thank You, Oakland" on the inside of his right cleat ... with a silhouette of Oakland Coliseum.

JJ also shows love for the late Al Davis with his image and signature phrase, "Just Win, Baby" ... as well as the torch that sits inside Allegiant Stadium in honor of the legendary owner.

The design -- put together by artist Luke Dangler -- also has the iconic Vegas "Welcome" sign ... and other notable buildings from the LV skyline.

Of course, with the Raiders being in Vegas, JJ had to add some playing cards -- 2 Jacks, a 2 and an 8 -- to symbolize his initials and jersey number.

We'll see if any of the Vegas tributes give Jacob some extra luck on MNF.