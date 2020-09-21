OSU Bull Rider Rowdy Swanson Dead At 20 After Injuries Suffered At Rodeo

Breaking News

Oklahoma State University bull rider Rowdy Swanson has died from injuries he suffered during a rodeo last week ... the school announced. He was 20 years old.

Swanson was competing at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association's PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas on Thursday ... when he was bucked off a bull.

OSU rodeo team coach Cody Hollingsworth spoke on the tragedy ... saying, "With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson."

"He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time."

PPCLA Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner added, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo."