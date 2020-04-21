Spain Cancels Running of the Bulls, COVID Is Just Too Dangerous!

Breaking News

Running from live, angry bulls is usually okay in Spain.

Running from live, angry bulls during COVID-19 ... well, that's just too dangerous!!

Officials have formally canceled the world-famous San Fermin festival in Pamplona (known as the Running of the Bulls) to try and protect people from coronavirus.

“No matter how expected it was, it does not stop us all from feeling sad," the acting mayor told reporters.

So, to be clear ... they don't care if a bull GORES YOU TO DEATH IN THE STREETS -- but, COVID is where they draw the line!

The 9-day event was set to begin in July -- and draw thousands of people from all over the world. Remember, NFL star Josh Norman JUMPED a bull during the 2019 event.

But, in all seriousness, COVID-19 is hitting Spain pretty hard -- more than 21,000 people have reportedly died in the country since the pandemic began.

The bulls are usually slaughtered following their run through the streets -- but it's unclear if they will get a reprieve this year.