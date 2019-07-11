NFL's Josh Norman Leaps Bull in Pamplona, Insane Video!

Breaking News

Washington Redskins superstar Josh Norman jumped OVER a bull after the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain -- and the video is CRAZY!!!

31-year-old Josh -- who's in the middle of a 5-year, $75 MILLION contract -- was in the bullfighting arena following the run where he came face-to-face with one of the bulls.

Josh decided the only way out was to JUMP ... so he took a running start and pounced -- just as the animal began to charge!

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona

If ya watch the clip ... you can see the bull actually made an effort to stick his horns in Josh's legs -- and if you listen closely, you can hear Dan Snyder screaming all the way from D.C.

Oh, and if that weren't terrifying enough for Redskins fans ... Norman jumped over the bull AGAIN just a few seconds later!!

Good news for everyone, Norman made it out of the horrifying event just fine ... and even said afterward, "It was fun. It was fun, man. It was worth it. It was really worth it."

