Jay Gruden Savagely Burns Josh Norman Over Bull Jump With Epic Joke

Play video content Breaking News REDSKINS

"I knew the bull wouldn't hit him. He avoids contact."

That's Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden savagely roasting his star cornerback, Josh Norman, for his bull-jumping incident in Spain ... and yeah, BUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURN!!!

Of course, Norman famously leaped over a bull after the running of the bulls in Pamplona on July 11 ... and the video was intense.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Norman's since gloated about it all, saying he's now considered a hero in Spain ... claiming locals call him "El Saltador" because he's "The Jumper!"

Well, Gruden was asked about the whole ordeal at his press conference Wednesday ... and he said he wasn't worried one bit about his CB -- blasting the guy's tackling ability!!!

The room erupted with groans and laughs ... so Jay followed up the joke with, "Just kidding, Josh, just kidding!"

HILARIOUS!!!

Jay went on to say, "Obviously, we wouldn't recommend that for our players, and we want them to keep out of harm's way, but Josh is a unique man and a unique person ... I applaud Josh and his way he lives his life."

For the record, Norman has piled up over 60 tackles in each of his 3 years in Washington.