Josh Norman Says He's a 'Hero' In Spain for Jumping Bull

Josh Norman finally faced the question everyone wanted to ask when they saw the video of him jumping that bull in Spain -- WHAT THE HELL WERE YOU THINKING?!

And, his answer is very "Braveheart"-esque.

"For me, though, it’s literally like, would you rather live and die ... or would you rather die and never lived?”

In other words, HE NEEDED THE RUSH!!!

The Washington Redskins star defensive back sat down with Rich Eisen and said he was basically hailed as a HERO in Pamplona for his antics at the 2019 Running of the Bulls.

He ran with the bulls in Pamplona last week and @J_No24 told us how it came to fruition and what the #Redskins said about it: pic.twitter.com/iTdFWjgZSc — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 17, 2019 @RichEisenShow

Norman says the locals even gave him a nickname, "El Saltador" -- which means, "The Jumper!"

The 31-year-old says he weighed the risks before making the leap -- but ultimately felt he was athletic enough to hang with the animals ... and knew he wouldn't get hurt.

"You go out there to run out there with the bulls, you're gonna get the horns if you're not athletic enough to move out the way."

Eisen asked if the Redskins had reached out to Josh to express their concerns after watching the jump -- and he scoffed.

Norman explained that the Redskins know his personality -- that he's a bit of a wild man -- but he'd never do anything to put the team in jeopardy.

Norman says he's got a YOLO mentality when it comes to life -- and he wants to push himself to the limits. In fact, he feels people who play it safe are missing out.

So, what was going through Josh's mind right before he jumped?!

"It came straight directly at me so I charged back at it ... I was like who's gonna win big fella!"

"I knew I was gonna clear it."