MoneyBagg Yo Says Gunman Wasn't Targeting Him at Vegas Birthday Party

MoneyBagg Yo is denying rumors he was the target in a shooting during his birthday celebration in Las Vegas.

The Memphis rapper and Yo Gotti protege addressed the incident that went down Tuesday, around 11 PM, outside the Aria Resort & Casino. As he put it on social media ... "Shot at who? Ain't no motherf***er shot at us" while sitting inside his brand new Maybach SUV ... a birthday gift from his GF.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a group of people outside the Aria got into an altercation while in the valet section. At some point, during the fight, at least one person fired gunshots. Our sources say one woman suffered a minor grazing injury and was treated and released from the hospital.

Welcome to Las Vegas... Shooting at the Aria thanks to Sisolak’s new approved visitors! pic.twitter.com/eHOX259vur — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) September 23, 2020 @Networkinvegas

Someone who was there was on Instagram Live when the shots rang out and captured the chaos. You can hear three shots at what sounds like pretty close range and then someone yells, "They're coming back" ... as tires screech.

We're told the shooting suspect remains at large and cops say the investigation is ongoing. While MoneyBagg Yo insists he was NOT the target this time ... there's good reason fans thought it was about him.