Megan Thee Stallion Claims for First Time, Tory Lanez Shot Her

Play video content

Megan Thee Stallion isn't dancing around it anymore ... she just came flat out and accused Tory Lanez, by name, of shooting her.

It's the first time she's actually used his name and she blasted him, saying ... "Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs lying and shit, stop lying!"

Megan also denied rumors she had hit Tory during an argument inside the SUV last month in the Hollywood Hills -- but admits there was an argument between everyone in the vehicle, and that's why she tried to walk away.

Up to this point, she'd insisted she was shot -- and certainly hinted that Tory pulled the trigger -- but never said his name. During the IG Live post she said she was afraid to call out Tory because she "didn't want to die." She's clearly insinuating she feared Tory would retaliate.

We've reached out to Tory's camp, but no word back yet.