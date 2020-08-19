D.A. Mulling Over Assault Charge Against Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

The L.A. County D.A.'s Office is reviewing possible assault charges against Tory Lanez for his alleged involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... TMZ has confirmed.

The D.A.'s mulling over a charge of felony assault with a firearm after Megan said she was shot back in July as she exited the SUV she was riding in with Tory. As you probably know by now ... he was arrested, but only charged with possession of a firearm. Now, it's possible he'll face the additional charge after prosecutors asked the LAPD to further investigate the incident.

TMZ broke the story ... law enforcement sources told us LAPD detectives opened an investigation into Tory in July after he allegedly shot Megan in the foot as she exited his chauffeur-driven SUV on the heels of an argument that erupted inside the ride.

As we reported, sources connected to Tory say there were mitigating circumstances -- and based on what we know ... IF he's charged for it, we believe Tory's going to say it was an accidental shooting.

However, charging him might have gotten a little more difficult because of what Megan said hours earlier on Tuesday.

She posted pics of her gruesome foot injury after the alleged shooting, but in her caption made the point of saying she had her back to the SUV when she was shot in the heel ... which would mean she didn't see who fired at her.

That's something she hadn't previously said, and it potentially complicates the D.A.'s ability to charge an alleged trigger person.

You'll recall ... video of the incident showed cops pulling over the SUV in the Hollywood Hills -- with Tory lying face-down on the pavement and Megan gingerly tip-toeing ... leaving bloody footprints with each painful step.

We broke the story ... Megan's injuries to her feet were so bad she had to go into the operating room to remove bullets or bullet fragments.

As we've told you ... MTS says the ordeal left her "hurt and traumatized."