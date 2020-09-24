Truck Plows Through Buffalo Protest Over Breonna Taylor, Cops Attacked in Other Cities

Protests are erupting after the grand jury's decision not to charge the cops who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, and while most were peaceful ... there were also violent and disturbing incidents in several cities.

***Warning: Graphic video*** our @wkbw photographer captured the moment a truck drove through a crowd of protesters and struck a person outside Buffalo City Hall. Important to note: police say the person struck has non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/Vo9IORTYoF — Ashley Rowe (@AshleyroweWKBW) September 24, 2020 @AshleyroweWKBW

A pickup truck accelerated and plowed through a group of protesters marching in Buffalo Wednesday night, injuring at least one person who was on a bicycle. Officials reported that person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the truck driver is reportedly in custody.

Elsewhere in Seattle, 13 people were arrested as protests turned violent ... and one cop was brutally struck with a baseball bat in the back of his head.

Play video content

The officer was on a bike when he lost balance and fell, and after someone threw a cone at him ... he shot pepper spray to keep the crowd at bay. That's when someone ambushed him from behind and cracked his helmet with a full swing of a metal bat.

Seattle police say the cop was one of multiple officers injured in the chaos, and they're still searching for the bat-wielding suspect.

Play video content Louisville Metro Police Department

Finally, in Louisville, 2 officers were shot and wounded amid the Breonna protests. The Interim Police Chief says a suspect's in custody and both officers are expected to recover ... though one had to undergo surgery.