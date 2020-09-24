Maskless Woman Tased, Arrested at 8th Grade Football Game in Ohio

A woman who refused to wear a mask at an 8th grade football game refused to go quietly -- she fought off a cop, got tased and ultimately ... arrested.

The incident went down at a middle school in Logan, Ohio where fans in the stands, including one who was recording, were shocked as a police officer tried for minutes to arrest the anti-masker. You can hear the woman yelling, "This is bulls***" and "You're not arresting me for nothing. I ain't doing nothing wrong."

Check out the video ... when the woman -- who appeared to have a mask in her back pocket -- kept resisting, the cop tased her in the back ... and finally got handcuffs on her to haul her away.

Some of the other fans were pissed, and voiced their disapproval for the arrest "over not wearing a damn mask." The issue, legally speaking, is ... Ohio has a statewide mask mandate, and that's one of the rules that's allowed organized sports to resume there.