Supermarket 'Karen' Smashes Wine Bottles Due to COVID-19 Precautions

This shopper could use a drink ... too bad she destroyed an entire rack of wine when she threw a fit over coronavirus precautions in a grocery store and got arrested.

The woman, who some are calling a "Karen," went HAM on the wine display inside a supermarket in Surrey, UK ... and it was all captured on surveillance cams. As you can see, she started pounding on the protective barrier at the register after staff reportedly reprimanded her for blowing off the one-way system being used to maintain social distancing ... and then she went to town on the wine rack.

The video is wild -- the woman clears a couple shelves full of wine bottles, shattering them on the floor and leaving a pool of red wine and broken glass in her wake. She seems to have gone for the good stuff too, wiping out the top-shelf vino.

Surrey Police tell TMZ ... they responded to the store and the woman was arrested for criminal damage and public order. We're told she's also been banned from the store.

The video is from back in May, during the height of the UK's lockdown, but it's going viral now as retailers say they're seeing more and more of this sort of behavior.