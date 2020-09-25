Guess Who This Singing Sweetie Turned Into!
9/25/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this talented youngster was starring in a television show adaptation of a popular teen novel, she was just another pretty little kid showing off her singing skills in Memphis, Tennessee.
This curly-headed cutie is best known for her mysterious role among a group of friends hiding lots of secrets. She has also shined on the big screen in some scary thriller films including 'Fantasy Island' and 'Truth or Dare?'
This triple threat has also been very vocal about her love for music since she got her start on a reality singing show back in 2003.
