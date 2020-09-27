With fans out of the stands for this season, these stars have been stuck watching the games from home ... Which means we've been missing out on some key NBA famous fan photos!

In the past stars such as Winnie Harlow, Jason Sudeikis, Adam DeVine, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been caught in these mascot moments ... and now we're sparking up these memories just in time for the NBA finals.

Take a look through our gallery of celebrities with NBA mascots to see all the stars that have showed up to support their team on the court!