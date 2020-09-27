Republicans Sell 'Notorious A.C.B.' T-Shirts Supporting Amy Coney Barrett

Breaking News

The best you can call this is bad taste, and the worst is despicable because a Republican group decided to jack the moniker of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- The Notorious R.B.G. -- by instantly printing shirts supporting Judge Amy Coney Barrett with the words "Notorious A.C.B." emblazoned on them.

The shirts are courtesy of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) ... a group that raises cash to elect Republicans to the Senate.

🚨 LIMITED EDITION: Show your support for Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with your very own Notorious A.C.B. t-shirt! Claim yours here ⬇️https://t.co/qi1eWqTz17 — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) September 26, 2020 @NRSC

The org tweeted a photo of Barrett with the Biggie Smalls crown.

Barrett praised RBG when she spoke Saturday after being nominated by Donald Trump -- she called her "a woman of enormous talent" -- so we're guessing she had nothing to do with the shirt. But seriously ... to riff on something that became part of the public adoration for the late Justice -- it's just wrong.

Some Dems were outraged. California Governor Gavin Newsom said, "This makes me sick to my stomach."

The NRSC is selling the "limited edition" t-shirt for a minimum donation of $25.