Tamron Hall Sued for $16 Million by A Mom Over Vaccination Segment

Exclusive

Get a load of this ridiculous lawsuit -- Tamron Hall's being sued for a whopping $16 million after telling a mom during a nationally-televised episode she wouldn't want her own kid to hug the mom's unvaccinated son.

Jeanine DiAngelo just sued Tamron individually and on behalf of her son, claiming they were embarrassed after Tamron compared her son to a "leper" during an episode about vaccinations that aired on ABC back in September 2019 ... this according to docs obtained by TMZ.

In docs, DiAngelo claims Tamron said she would NOT let her son anywhere near DiAngelo's son much less hug him because he's not vaccinated. DiAngelo says Tamron violated NY law by discriminating against her and their religious beliefs.

What's more ... she claims Tamron wasn't prepared for the segment ... arguing Tamron's lack of education on the topic caused her and her son to suffer colossal emotional distress.

Thing is ... the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, should parents choose NOT to vaccine their kids, they should be prepared for the risks and responsibilities that come with that. One of those risks ... parents with kids that ARE vaccinated are probably told to stay clear of kids who aren't.

DiAngelo's suing Hall, Disney and the production company for $16 million in damages. For what it's worth ... Tamron did hug DiAngelo's son.