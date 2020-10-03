Kanye West on CA Ballot as Vice Presidential Candidate

Kanye West is on the California ballot ... as a VICE PRESIDENTIAL candidate.

The mail-in ballots are being mailed out, and Ye's on the American Independent Party. The A.I.P.'s presidential candidate is Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Guerra.

So how, you ask, can Kanye be both the presidential candidate for the Birthday Party and the vice presidential candidate for the American Independent Party? Well, from what we can see, it's entirely possible/likely Kanye didn't consent to the nom, but then again ...

As we reported, Ye's pick for Veep on the Birthday ticket is Michelle Tidball. She has not publicly said if she's down with the nom.

Oh, and if you're wondering who Roque is ... he's the owner of De La Fuente car dealerships. He has lots of cash and some political ambition. He ran for Prez as a Democrat years ago, and then switched parties to Independent in 2016. He's challenged Senator Dianne Feinstein ... in fact, he's run for U.S. Senate in 9 different states at the same time.