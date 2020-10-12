President Trump Doctors Say He's Tested Negative for COVID-19, Flies to FL Rally

President Trump is on his way to address thousands of his supporters in the flesh and without a mask ... only a few hours after his doctors announced he's tested negative for COVID-19.

Trump boarded Air Force One Monday on his way to a massive rally in Sanford, Florida. The rally will be his first since revealing on October 1 he'd tested positive for the coronavirus.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared a memo from Trump's physician just after AF1 took off which said Trump had tested negative on consecutive days.

The memo stated the result was derived from a series of lab tests and other data that indicated a "lack of detectable viral replication."

It ends by saying the results have, "informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others." The memo does not say when Trump tested negative, but it's good news for all those folks gathered in Florida to greet him.

Ron #DeathSantis has arrived maskless at the Trump superspreader cult rally in Sanford, FL high-fiving other maskless morons pic.twitter.com/ZTouWl1Ftm — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 12, 2020 @FirenzeMike

FL Governor Ron DeSantis is also attending Monday's rally and was spotted without a mask, offering up high fives to the crowd.