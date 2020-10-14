BYU-Idaho Students Accused of Contracting COVID-19 to Sell Plasma

College kids attending Brigham Young University-Idaho might have intentionally contracted the coronavirus in order to sell their plasma containing antibodies ... and they're in big trouble if it's true.

The university has launched an investigation into reports of its students deliberately exposing themselves and others to COVID-19 with the hope of getting it, then getting paid for their antibody-rich plasma.

BYU-Idaho says it's "deeply troubled" by the allegations, adding it "condemns this behavior and is actively seeking evidence of any such conduct among our student body."

Students found to have engaged in this COVID-for-cash scheme will be suspended immediately and could be kicked out of school permanently ... according to the university.

It adds ... "The contraction and spread of COVID-19 is not a light matter. Reckless disregard for health and safety will inevitably lead to additional illness and loss of life in our community."

The school also warns that if coronavirus cases in the county and in Idaho continue to trend upward ... it may be forced to go to full-time remote learning.

