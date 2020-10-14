George Floyd's Birthday Inspires More Tributes at Memorial Site

George Floyd Memorial Site Decorated In Honor of His Birthday

10/14/2020 12:04 PM PT
Getty

George Floyd would have been 47 today, so people are remembering him by flocking to the Minneapolis block where he was killed to leave tributes.

The makeshift memorial site for Floyd -- at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue -- is visited by hundreds weekly who grieve and protest his death ... but on Wednesday they also adorned the area with flowers and balloons in honor of his birthday.

Memorials are pouring in online as well, including from Sen. Kamala Harris, who says ... "He should still be alive today celebrating another year with his family and friends."

Along with the extra balloons and flowers, there's also a gathering planned Wednesday night at the location ... to honor Floyd's memory and the movement his death sparked in America and around the world.

George Floyd Hometown 'Vote' Mural
Launch Gallery
The Touching Tribute Launch Gallery
ange hillz

As we reported ... a beautiful new mural of Floyd was also unveiled days ago in his hometown of Houston, which encourages people to "Be the Change" and "Vote."

George's family's also hoping to use his bday as a catalyst to get people registered, and they're out and about in Minneapolis today to make it happen.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later