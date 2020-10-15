Sen. Kamala Harris Cancels Travel Plans After Staffer Gets COVID-19

Breaking News

Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign travel is grounded for a bit ... after 2 people connected to her campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic Vice Presidential nominee has suspended her travel through Sunday after her communications director, Liz Allen, and a non-staff flight crew member on her campaign plane contracted the coronavirus.

The Harris campaign, which learned about the results Wednesday night, added neither the senator nor Joe Biden were in close contact with either of the individuals during the 2 days prior to their positive tests. As a result, they say the candidates don't need to quarantine, but "out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris' travel through Sunday."

For what it's worth ... the campaign is also canceling Harris' husband Doug Emhoff's travel plan Thursday even though he's taken 3 coronavirus tests since October 8 and all have been negative. They're also contact-tracing to notify everyone who came into contact with the individuals during the potential infection window.