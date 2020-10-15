Sen. Kamala Harris Cancels Travel Plans After Staffer Gets COVID-19
Sen. Kamala Harris Staffer, Flight Attendant Have COVID-19 ... Campaign Travel Postponed
10/15/2020 8:05 AM PT
Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign travel is grounded for a bit ... after 2 people connected to her campaign tested positive for COVID-19.
The Democratic Vice Presidential nominee has suspended her travel through Sunday after her communications director, Liz Allen, and a non-staff flight crew member on her campaign plane contracted the coronavirus.
The Harris campaign, which learned about the results Wednesday night, added neither the senator nor Joe Biden were in close contact with either of the individuals during the 2 days prior to their positive tests. As a result, they say the candidates don't need to quarantine, but "out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris' travel through Sunday."
For what it's worth ... the campaign is also canceling Harris' husband Doug Emhoff's travel plan Thursday even though he's taken 3 coronavirus tests since October 8 and all have been negative. They're also contact-tracing to notify everyone who came into contact with the individuals during the potential infection window.
The precautionary measures are a stark contrast to how the White House handled its coronavirus outbreak following the Rose Garden ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. More than a dozen people, including the President, First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump contracted the virus.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.