UCF QB McKenzie Milton Cleared To Play 2 Years After Horrific Knee Injury

Incredible news ... UCF quarterback McKenize Milton has been cleared to play football again -- this just roughly 2 years after he almost had to have his leg amputated due to a severe injury.

You'll recall ... the on-field incident was gruesome -- McKenzie dislocated his right knee after taking a vicious shot in a Nov. 2018 game against USF.

Milton's injuries were devastating ... he tore ligaments and an artery, stretched a nerve and had his entire kneecap dislodged.

Things got so dire ... some feared Milton was going to have to lose the lower part of his leg.

But, docs were able to repair the damage ... and now, nearly 2 years after the incident, Milton is back practicing with the team.

McKenzie was cleared for work with UCF in August ... and ESPN reports he's now been practicing as the Golden Knights' scout-team QB.

"This is the most fun I've had in two years, being out there with the guys, going up against some good competition and lighting a fire under their butt," Milton said. "I'm making throws on the move, I'm changing direction not thinking twice about it. I feel normal."

Milton says he looked to NFL stars like Alex Smith, Teddy Bridgewater and Jaylon Smith for comeback inspiration (since they all resumed their careers after catastrophic injuries) ... and added he actually received a message of encouragement from Alex recently.

While it's unclear if Milton will ever get into another official game for UCF ... he said he's super happy to just be to the point where he's finally healthy and with his teammates again.